  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Thalang
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Garage

Townhouses with garage for sale in Thalang, Thailand

4 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Si Sunthon, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Welcome to this inviting house offering ample space and comfort in the charming Thalang area…
$162,923
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
House for Sale Discover this charming 70 sqm house offered at an unbeatable price in the …
$95,748
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
House for Sale! Discover this charming 70 sqm house offered at an unbeatable price in the…
$96,090
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
? House for Sale! Cozy house located in the Cherng Talay area. ⬩ 2 bedrooms   ⬩ 2 bat…
$94,300
