Ratchadaphisek Subdistrict, Thailand

from €55,606

Completion date: 2024

Quintara MHy'GEN Ratchada Huai Khwang is an amazing condo and apartment project located in Huai Quang, Bangkok. The complex is located at 192 Ratchadaphisek 12 Alley, Huai Khwang, Bangkok 10310, Thailand. The project consists of 383 apartments on 8 floors and was developed by Eastern Star Real Estat. The apartments are fully furnished and designed! In the vicinity of Quintara MHy'GEN Ratchada - Huai Khwang, there are many restaurants, shops, cafes, bars, markets, nightclubs, massage parlors. The nearest medical facility is just 260 meters from the ( project, you can reach it in 4 minutes. ). Suvarnabhumi Airport is located 30 km from the complex, the road there takes about 32 minutes by car or taxi. An area with carefully thought-out infrastructure that will maximize your needs. EASY: - Video surveillance 24/7 - Fitness - Garden - Parking - Security 24/7 - Pool - Cable TV - elevator We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate in Thailand. We will find, show and help with the acquisition of real estate for any request! Write or call, answer all your questions!