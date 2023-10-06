Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Phuket, Thailand

97 properties total found
Plot of land in Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
A terrific opportunity for developers, right beside an established road 5 minutes to Nai Tho…
€476,223
Plot of land in Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
Are you looking for a luxurious tropical getaway with stunning beaches and world-class ameni…
€211,708
Plot of land in Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
This nicely shaped land is a great investment opportunity to build one or several residences…
€309,344
Plot of land in Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
Stunning hilltop and sea views over Chalong Bay, an ideal location and plot size for buildin…
€297,399
Plot of land in Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
Located on the lower part of Rang Hill, facing north and with possible sea views. This 123 s…
€151,263
Plot of land in Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
Price reduced to US$1,300,000! A gently sloping hillside land with wide panoramic 180 degree…
Price on request
Plot of land in Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
High on a dramatic rocky headland featuring incredible and unobstructed sea and mountain vie…
€2,57M
Plot of land in Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
CHA6870: The plot of land for sale with panoramic sea views! Plot size: 4-2-54 Rai (7.016 sq…
€285,315
Plot of land in Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
PAN6871: The plot of land for sale with stunning sea views! Details: 4-2-93.10 Rai (7.472 sq…
€596,567
Plot of land in Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
RAW6866: An individual plot of land is a rare find in a quiet residential area of Rawai. The…
€2,46M
Plot of land in Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
Can be subdivided. A very large plot in a good location, close to Laguna and other community…
Price on request
Plot of land in Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
KAM6851: A beautiful piece of land for sale, on the oceanfront in an elite residential compl…
€1,30M
Plot of land in Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
PAN6826: A unique and rare opportunity to acquire a large plot of land on the beach for deve…
€3,11M
Plot of land in Kathu, Thailand
Plot of land
Kathu, Thailand
Up in the hills and right on the edges of the heart of Kathu. Far enough to have peace and q…
€256,379
Plot of land in Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
KAM6808: The plot of land with an area of 3 Rai (4.800 sq.m.) with a magnificent sea view! I…
€427,972
Plot of land in Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
In a quiet residential area, just round the back of a supermarket and only 900 meters to Cha…
€153,307
Plot of land in Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
MAI6795: Development land! Total land area - 19 Rai (30, 400 sq.m.) Plot size: 18-3-54.2 Rai…
€7,78M
Plot of land in Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
MAI6796: Plot of land for the construction of a hotel or a complex of villas! Total area - 2…
€2,08M
Plot of land in Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
MAI6797: Plot of land with laundry on site! The laundry is located on two plots of 8 Rai 3 n…
€2,54M
Plot of land in Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
A gently sloping land with possible sea views in a mainly residential area a 3 minute walk t…
€269,198
Plot of land in Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
A 5 minute walk to Tesco Lotus and a 5 minute drive to Bang Tao Beach. This 10 Rai 2 Ngan an…
€2,05M
Plot of land in Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
Not too big, not too small but just right. A good-sized plot in a good location, perfect for…
€184,593
Plot of land in Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
A scenic plot, high up in the forested hills of Karon with magnificent views of the lush gre…
Price on request
Plot of land in Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
A small plot of land in Bang Jo, next door to an established luxury estate, a 5 minute walk …
€89,733
Plot of land in Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
Well priced and in a prime location, right in the heart of Rawai allowing easy access to com…
Price on request
Plot of land in Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
PAT6777: Price for 1 Rai - 53.000.000 Baht. The plot of land for sale! Ideal for the constru…
€1,37M
Plot of land in Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
PRICE REDUCED! With a top elevation of 67 sqm giving you great sunsets, refreshing views of …
Price on request
Plot of land in Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
High up on the hills of Karon, a sloping plot surrounded by mature trees and dense vegetatio…
€730,679
Plot of land in Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
An ideal plot size and location for those who are looking for a big plot of land to build th…
€517,794
Plot of land in Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
A scenic, gently sloping land with amazing views over the Andaman Sea, just minutes away fro…
€897,325
