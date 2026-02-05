Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Townhouses in Pattaya City, Thailand

2 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Pattaya City, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
🔥 Townhouse in Jomtien • 3 Bedrooms • With PartNew townhouse in the southern part of Pattaya…
$79,512
Agency
Sirel Estate 88 CO LTD
Languages
English, Русский
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
🔥 LUXURY Townhouse by the Sea • 350 metersTownhouse in the coastal area of Bang Saray, Patta…
$378,064
Agency
Sirel Estate 88 CO LTD
Languages
English, Русский
