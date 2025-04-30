Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of flats and apartments Pool in Pattaya City, Thailand

1 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 3/8
A cozy 1-bedroom apartment of 29 sqm on the third floor, overlooking the palace and Pratamna…
$299
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 10/46
Apartment with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms (rent from 6 months), fully furnished and equipped…
$1,304
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 15/46
A 1-bedroom apartment (rent from 6 months), fully furnished and equipped in an elite skyscra…
$660
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 4/8
Magnificent one-bedroom apartment with sea and golf course views, 42 sqm, 4th floor, equippe…
$449
per month
