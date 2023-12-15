Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Residential
  4. Pathum Wan Subdistrict
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Pathum Wan Subdistrict, Thailand

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Pathum Wan Subdistrict, Thailand
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Pathum Wan Subdistrict, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 25/32
€362,202
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with parking in Pathum Wan Subdistrict, Thailand
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with parking
Pathum Wan Subdistrict, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 30/32
€515,067
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文

Properties features in Pathum Wan Subdistrict, Thailand

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir