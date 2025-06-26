  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Pak Kret City Municipality

New buildings for sale in Pak Kret City Municipality

apartments
1
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool and a gym clos to the airport, Nonthaburi, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool and a gym clos to the airport, Nonthaburi, Thailand
Pak Kret District, Thailand
from
$57,995
Fall in love with the blissful life at the new Italian-style condominium. Enjoying and relaxing with more than 30 facilities in common area, including a swimming pool and a gym. For every aspect of life: active, play, work. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located on the m…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go