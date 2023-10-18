Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Residential
  4. Patong
  5. Condos

Condos for sale in Patong, Thailand

Condo To archive
Clear all
17 properties total found
Condo with swimming pool in Patong, Thailand
Condo with swimming pool
Patong, Thailand
Bedrooms -1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 7
Patong Loft - это проект кондо, расположенный на Патонге. Проект был завершен в декабре го…
€65,140
Condo 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with city view in Patong, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with city view
Patong, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 4/7
€130,280
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view in Patong, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view
Patong, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 7
The Deck Condominium расположен в самом центре Патонга, в минутах ходьбы от пляжа и улицы Б…
€232,003
Condo 1 bedroom in Patong, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 37 m²
PAT4776: Super hot deal!  There are following units available: 3,750,000 THB Freehold 4,100,…
€96,576
Condo 1 bedroom with rent in Patong, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with rent
Patong, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 79 m²
PAT4842: Investment program: 5% of guaranteed rental income per year for 3 years. The owner …
€338,642
Condo 1 bedroom with rent in Patong, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with rent
Patong, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 39 m²
PAT4853: This property gives you a chance to own Patong beachfront. Looking for a great rent…
€169,015
Condo 1 bedroom with rent in Patong, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with rent
Patong, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 44 m²
PAT4839: This property gives you a chance to own Patong beachfront. Looking for a great rent…
€181,302
Condo 1 bedroom with Bedrooms, with rent in Patong, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with Bedrooms, with rent
Patong, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 57 m²
PAT5229: Buying a property in the building under construction is certainly a good investment…
€337,635
Condo 1 bedroom with rent in Patong, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with rent
Patong, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
PAT5272: Promo - when buying online, the developer is willing to pay you for a plane ticket …
€71,254
Condo 1 bedroom with patio in Patong, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with patio
Patong, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 38 m²
PAT5628: The modern condominium is located within 1.1 km from Patong Beach. Patong is the mo…
€109,381
Condo 1 bedroom with Bedrooms, with fridge in Patong, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with Bedrooms, with fridge
Patong, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 48 m²
PAT5817: This comfortable apartment is a part of a project which is located in the coastal a…
€46,571
Condo 1 bedroom with Bedrooms, with rent in Patong, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with Bedrooms, with rent
Patong, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 41 m²
PAT5949: This New Project is the new benchmark in entertainment and luxury living in the hea…
€230,248
Condo 1 bedroom in Patong, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
PAT5976: The project is presented by one of the most reliable developers and has all necessa…
€115,135
Condo 3 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Patong, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
PAT6049: This comfortable apartment is a part of a project which is located in the coastal a…
€466,004
Condo 2 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Patong, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 150 m²
PAT6332: Two-floor apartments located in a small cozy complex in the center of Patong. The e…
€113,841
Condo 1 bedroom with rent in Patong, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with rent
Patong, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 30 m²
PAT6457: Studio for sale, in a ready to move condominium in the center of Patong. The projec…
€56,956
Condo 1 bedroom in Patong, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 42 m²
PAT6577: This studio apartment consists of a sleeping area, a bathroom, a living room, and a…
€62,095
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir