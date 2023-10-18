Condos for sale in Patong, Thailand

UAE
Show properties list
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Condo with swimming pool
Patong, Thailand
-1
1
42 m²
7
Patong Loft - это проект кондо, расположенный на Патонге. Проект был завершен в декабре го…
€65,140
Recommend
Condo 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with city view
Patong, Thailand
2
2
84 m²
4/7
€130,280
Recommend
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view
Patong, Thailand
2
2
63 m²
7
The Deck Condominium расположен в самом центре Патонга, в минутах ходьбы от пляжа и улицы Б…
€232,003
Recommend
Condo 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1
37 m²
PAT4776: Super hot deal! There are following units available: 3,750,000 THB Freehold 4,100,…
€96,576
Recommend
Condo 1 bedroom with rent
Patong, Thailand
1
79 m²
PAT4842: Investment program: 5% of guaranteed rental income per year for 3 years. The owner …
€338,642
Recommend
Condo 1 bedroom with rent
Patong, Thailand
1
39 m²
PAT4853: This property gives you a chance to own Patong beachfront. Looking for a great rent…
€169,015
Recommend
Condo 1 bedroom with rent
Patong, Thailand
1
44 m²
PAT4839: This property gives you a chance to own Patong beachfront. Looking for a great rent…
€181,302
Recommend
Condo 1 bedroom with Bedrooms, with rent
Patong, Thailand
1
57 m²
PAT5229: Buying a property in the building under construction is certainly a good investment…
€337,635
Recommend
Condo 1 bedroom with rent
Patong, Thailand
1
34 m²
PAT5272: Promo - when buying online, the developer is willing to pay you for a plane ticket …
€71,254
Recommend
Condo 1 bedroom with patio
Patong, Thailand
1
38 m²
PAT5628: The modern condominium is located within 1.1 km from Patong Beach. Patong is the mo…
€109,381
Recommend
Condo 1 bedroom with Bedrooms, with fridge
Patong, Thailand
1
48 m²
PAT5817: This comfortable apartment is a part of a project which is located in the coastal a…
€46,571
Recommend
Condo 1 bedroom with Bedrooms, with rent
Patong, Thailand
1
41 m²
PAT5949: This New Project is the new benchmark in entertainment and luxury living in the hea…
€230,248
Recommend
Condo 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1
50 m²
PAT5976: The project is presented by one of the most reliable developers and has all necessa…
€115,135
Recommend
Condo 3 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
3
120 m²
PAT6049: This comfortable apartment is a part of a project which is located in the coastal a…
€466,004
Recommend
Condo 2 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
2
150 m²
PAT6332: Two-floor apartments located in a small cozy complex in the center of Patong. The e…
€113,841
Recommend
Condo 1 bedroom with rent
Patong, Thailand
1
30 m²
PAT6457: Studio for sale, in a ready to move condominium in the center of Patong. The projec…
€56,956
Recommend
Condo 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1
42 m²
PAT6577: This studio apartment consists of a sleeping area, a bathroom, a living room, and a…
€62,095
Recommend
