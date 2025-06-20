Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Pa Khlok
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Pa Khlok, Thailand

2 properties total found
Commercial property 1 100 m² in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Commercial property 1 100 m²
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 9
Area 1 100 m²
TAL7295 This is a residence that has: 5 three-story villas secured parking within a …
$1,32M
Leave a request
4-star hotel for sale, 75 rooms, near Phuket Airport, only 2 Km. in Thalang, Thailand
4-star hotel for sale, 75 rooms, near Phuket Airport, only 2 Km.
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 75
Number of floors 3
4-star hotel for sale, 75 rooms, near Phuket Airport, only 2 Km.   The hotel is locate…
$9,42M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go