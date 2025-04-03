Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. On Nut Subdistrict
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in On Nut Subdistrict, Thailand

Apartment Delete
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Condo 1 bedroom with Balcony, with Furnitured, with Elevator in Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with Balcony, with Furnitured, with Elevator
Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 22/33
AD Hyatt Condominium in Wong Amat is located on Naklua Road, Soi 16, Naklua / Banglamung. Ch…
$136,631
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
1 room apartment in Chon Buri, Thailand
1 room apartment
Chon Buri, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 4/6
Experience the perfect blend of comfort and convenience in this studio in Bang Saen ,Chonbur…
$29,525
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Studio apartment in Pattaya, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 4/8
Exclusive offer! SO Origin Pattaya apartment in the center of Pattaya with a guaranteed inco…
$51,491
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Phuket, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 3/8
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it suitable for: This project is ideal for th…
$75,947
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tumanov Group
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms with Double-glazed windows, with Furnitured, with Air conditioner in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms with Double-glazed windows, with Furnitured, with Air conditioner
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 337 m²
Floor 1/2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: The perfect choice for discerning ind…
$1,41M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tumanov Group
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Phuket, Thailand
2 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/7
$207,969
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Sunthonphu, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Sunthonphu, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 194 m²
Floor 1/1
The most exclusive luxury pool villa project at Mae Phim Beach – a few minutes walk from the beach!
$282,664
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Phuket, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 7/7
1 bedroom condo 41 sq.m. in building D on the 7 floor. Unit number MBD713The most anticipate…
$187,990
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tumanov Group
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms with Double-glazed windows, with Furnitured, with Air conditioner in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms with Double-glazed windows, with Furnitured, with Air conditioner
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 340 m²
Floor 1/3
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: This project is ideal for those l…
$461,998
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tumanov Group
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Phuket, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 5/7
1 bedroom condo 29 sq.m. in building B on the 5 floor. Unit number MBB511The most anticipate…
$129,481
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tumanov Group
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Phuket, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 4/6
400 m from Surin Beach, Reliable Developer About the Complex: A luxury class complex that …
$410,539
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tumanov Group
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 5 bedrooms with Double-glazed windows, with Furnitured, with Air conditioner in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms with Double-glazed windows, with Furnitured, with Air conditioner
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 691 m²
Floor 1/3
Free Round-Trip Tickets to Phuket!* Ideal for: Perfect for those who seek unparalleled luxu…
$1,82M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tumanov Group
Languages
English, Русский

Properties features in On Nut Subdistrict, Thailand

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes