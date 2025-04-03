Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. On Nut Subdistrict
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in On Nut Subdistrict, Thailand

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room apartment in On Nut Subdistrict, Thailand
1 room apartment
On Nut Subdistrict, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 1/5
Experience the best of Bangkok living in this stunning 1-bedroom home in Suan Lung 99 Villag…
$53,532
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in On Nut Subdistrict, Thailand

with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes