Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Commercial
  4. Nuan Chan Subdistrict

Commercial real estate in Nuan Chan Subdistrict, Thailand

1 property total found
Shop in Nuan Chan Subdistrict, Thailand
Shop
Nuan Chan Subdistrict, Thailand
Area 7 320 m²
Brand new car showroom for sale just completed Good location on the main road Prasert-Manuki…
€10,28M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir