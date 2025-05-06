Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Condos for sale in Nong Pla Lai, Thailand

85 properties total found
Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 13/54
Price just improved! 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom for sale! Zire Wongamat condominium is well …
$161,765
Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 11/38
2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms,92 m2 stunning sea view at Wong Amat Tower. Type : 2 bedrooms 2 b…
$270,588
Condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 10/36
Park Beach Condominium  Park Beach condominium is well located in Naklua area.  For sale…
$97,059
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 12/38
1 Bedroom 1  bathroom in Aeras is a luxury beachfront condominium Type : 1 Bedroom 1  bat…
$158,228
Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 4/8
2bedroom in Laguna Heights in North Pattaya, Pattaya 2bedroom 2baroom Size 70 sq.m. …
$158,824
Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 34/54
Zire Wongamat 1bedroom for sale, The sea view is very beautiful. • Type: 1 Bedroom • Siz…
$320,000
Condo 3 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor 12/36
Type : 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms Size : 175 m2 Quota: Foreign Quota  Floor : 12 th Transfer…
$392,512
Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 11/31
2 bedroom sea view in Baan Plai Haad Pattaya Type : 2 bedrooms 2  bathrooms Size : 72 m2…
$255,882
Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 13/54
Big 1 bedroom 81 m2 in Northpoint in North Pattaya, Pattaya • Type1 bedroom • Size 81 sq…
$294,118
Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 31/54
1 Bedroom Sea view at Northpoint Naklua, Wongamat, Pattaya  NORTHPOINT  Wongamat Type…
$291,176
Condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 36/43
Fully furnished studio on a high floor in Riviera Wongamat, Building A. Selling under foreig…
$114,706
Condo 3 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 190 m²
Floor 35/54
Duplex 3 bed 4 bathroom  in Zire Wongamat in North Pattaya, Pattaya Type : 3 bedroom 4 ba…
$1,12M
Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 32/54
Price improved! 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom at Zire Wongamat in North Pattaya, Pattaya Type 2…
$464,706
Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 25/31
Type : 2 bedroom 2  bathroom View: Sea view Size : 70 m2 Quota: Foreign Quota  Floor : 2…
$267,738
Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 32/46
The Palm - Wongamart Beach  Pattaya North, Na Kluea, Bang Lamung, Chon Buri, 20150 The P…
$750,000
Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 20/43
BEACH FRONT LUXURY SKY BEACH CONDO SPACIOUS 1 BEDROOM SEA VIEW FOR SALE AND RENT PATTAYA …
$220,588
Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 28/54
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 49 m² at Zire Wongamat • 49 sqm • City view • 28 fl • Fully Furnish…
$167,647
Condo 3 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 163 m²
Floor 20/43
Sky Beach Condominium Type 3 bed 3 bath Size 163 sq m  Foreign name Transfer fees 50/5…
$588,235
Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 26/54
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom at Zire Wongamat in North Pattaya, Pattaya • Type 2 Bedroom 2 Bathro…
$500,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 37/43
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom sea view at Riviera Wongamat Size 70 m² Floor 37 th Sea view Foreig…
$367,648
Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 24/31
Duplex 2-BR Condo at Baan Plai Haad Pattaya close to Pattaya North  Type: Duplex 2 bedrooms…
$435,294
Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 20/31
1 bedroom apartment 55 m2 in Baan Plai Haad - Pattaya • 1 bedroom • 55 m2 • Floor 20 th…
$164,705
Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 54
Northpoint Wongamat  luxury condominium Location: Naklua, Wongamat, Pattaya Northpoint…
$323,529
Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 14/29
RIVIERA MALIBU AND RESIDENCE 2 BEDROOM FOR SALE  PROPERTY DETAILS:  • 14 floor, 75 sqm (…
$438,235
Condo 3 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Floor 5/7
Garden Cliff Condominium for Sale Wongamat Beach Fantastic Beachfront and Beautiful unit…
$426,471
Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 15/54
Northpoint luxury condominium for sale Location: Naklua, Wongamat, Pattaya - Floor 15 th…
$467,647
Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 26/31
Nice seaview !! 2 Bed 2 Bath For sale Baan Plai Haad Foreign name.  High floor.2 bedroom 2 b…
$264,704
Condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 17/54
Fully furnished Studio condo for rent / sale with a floorsize of 38 squaremeters, located on…
$173,530
Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 20/27
Type : 1bedroom 2  bathroom Size : 70.18 m2 Quota: Foreign Quota  Floor : 20 th Transfer…
$170,588
Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 31/46
1bedroom 1bathrrom Sea view ,Pattaya in North Pattaya, Pattaya Type : 1 bedroom 1  bathro…
$267,648
Properties features in Nong Pla Lai, Thailand

