  2. Thailand
  3. Villa MONO Champaca

Villa MONO Champaca

Phuket Province, Thailand
Price on request
;
6
ID: 33048
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/12/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    1

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

Русский Русский

Luxury villas with many amenities and developed infrastructure!
Potential rental yield: ~6%!
Minimalist premium design in tropical style!

Furniture and decoration: fully equipped kitchen (window, refrigerator, stove, hood), built-in wardrobes, guest bathroom, pantry.

MONO Champaca - exclusive one-storey villas in Japanese-Asian style with its own salt pool and Smart Home system 15 minutes from the best beaches of Phuket.

Facilities and infrastructure: Gated community with security, video surveillance, parking for 2 cars, fitness, playground, cafe, smart Smart Home system, salt pool, terrace, lounge zone, landscape garden.

Location:
- near: shops, cafes, restaurants, boxing room;
- Nai Thon Beach - 13 minutes
- 11 km to the airport.

Call or write, we will answer all your questions!
* The cost may vary depending on the course.

Location on the map

Phuket Province, Thailand

03.12.2025
Which Currency to Bring to Thailand: Dollars, Euros, or Rubles – What’s More Profitable and Convenient
