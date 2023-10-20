Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Commercial
  4. Lat Krabang Subdistrict
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Lat Krabang Subdistrict, Thailand

Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Lat Krabang Subdistrict, Thailand
Hotel with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Lat Krabang Subdistrict, Thailand
Area 2 650 m²
Number of floors 5
An 40-key airport hotel in Bangkok - Thailand - with an outdoor swimming pool is just put on…
€3,36M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir