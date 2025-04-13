Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Klaeng
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Klaeng, Thailand

Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Klaeng, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Klaeng, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 2/7
Escape Condominium needs little introduction; it is the premier condominium project at Mae P…
$374,760
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Klaeng, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Klaeng, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 5/7
Escape Condominium needs little introduction; it is the premier condominium project at Mae P…
$201,849
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Klaeng, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Klaeng, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 5/7
Escape Condominium requires little introduction; it stands as the premier condominium projec…
$121,541
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes