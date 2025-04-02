Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Khlong Tan Nuea Subdistrict
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Khlong Tan Nuea Subdistrict, Thailand

Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Khlong Tan Nuea Subdistrict, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Khlong Tan Nuea Subdistrict, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 20/36
A unique investment opportunity in contemporary condominiums CULTURE THONGLOR from renowned …
$309,409
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Khlong Tan Nuea Subdistrict, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Khlong Tan Nuea Subdistrict, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 4/8
A unique opportunity to invest in a promising project in Bangkok! The house is completed! Re…
$206,873
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room apartment in Khlong Tan Nuea Subdistrict, Thailand
1 room apartment
Khlong Tan Nuea Subdistrict, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 20/36
A unique investment opportunity in contemporary condominiums CULTURE THONGLOR from renowned …
$244,434
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Exotic Property Exotic Property
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Khlong Tan Nuea Subdistrict, Thailand

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes