Houses for sale in Hua Hin District, Thailand

3 bedroom house in Hua Hin, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Hua Hin, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 428 m²
Floor 2/2
This unique pool villa residence features two separate buildings: one designed for residenti…
$867,133
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 3 bedrooms in Hua Hin, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Hua Hin, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Introducing a Brand-New Private Pool Villa Project in Hua Hin, a Beach-Side resort where the…
$370,528
Agency
The Redland Property Group Ltd
Languages
English
