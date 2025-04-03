  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Bang Kapi District

New buildings for sale in Bang Kapi District

Khlong Chan Subdistrict
1
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Bangkok, Thailand
Khlong Chan Subdistrict, Thailand
from
$509,949
The residence features a club, a fitness center, a salt-water swimming pool, a park, a kids' playground, a co-working area, around-the-clock security and video surveillance. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to schools, highways, shopping malls, a metro station
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go