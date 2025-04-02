Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Zvenigorod
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Zvenigorod, Russia

1 property total found
9 room house in Zvenigorod, Russia
9 room house
Zvenigorod, Russia
Rooms 9
Area 513 m²
Number of floors 3
The object code in the agency database: 740-801, highway, 32 km from the Moscow Ring Road, V…
$1,01M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes