Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Zinyakovskiy selsovet
  4. Land

Lands for sale in Zinyakovskiy selsovet, Russia

1 property total found
Plot of land in Zinyakovskiy selsovet, Russia
Plot of land
Zinyakovskiy selsovet, Russia
Area 3 000 m²
For sale a plot of 30 acres on the lake is located in the KP Nikolino field near the village…
$20,239
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes