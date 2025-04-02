Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Verevskoe selskoe poselenie
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/1
The school with a house in a quiet cozy village of Zkmolovo is sold. A great place for both …
$42,770
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes