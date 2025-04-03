Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Tusina District, Russia

3 room house in Nikolskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
3 room house
Nikolskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/2
A two-storey house is sold in a developed garden "Forest-2". On the plot there are: bath, we…
$37,983
2 room house in Lyubanskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room house
Lyubanskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 1/1
Best IWS offer for a hundredth. 20 acres. Cadastral number of the site 47:26:0913001:163. 80…
$18,991
3 room house in Krasnyy Bor, Russia
3 room house
Krasnyy Bor, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/2
The house is two storeys, rooms 25 + 19 + 19, kitchen 17 two san knots on the first and seco…
$176,856
Room 3 rooms in Glinka, Russia
Room 3 rooms
Glinka, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale is a very cozy bright warm room in a 3-room apartment, in the historical suburb of …
$18,991
