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Houses for sale in Stavropol Krai, Russia

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Villa in Levokumsky District, Russia
Villa
Levokumsky District, Russia
$812,478
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Agency
Habita
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House in Levokumsky District, Russia
House
Levokumsky District, Russia
A charming seaside holiday home of three apartments for sale in the beautiful tourist villag…
$802,577
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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