Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Smolkovskiy selsovet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Smolkovskiy selsovet, Russia

2 properties total found
House in Smolkovskiy selsovet, Russia
House
Smolkovskiy selsovet, Russia
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 1
Selling a high-quality house in the Hi-Tech style.  A relatively fashionable trend in archi…
$345,249
Leave a request
House in Smolkovskiy selsovet, Russia
House
Smolkovskiy selsovet, Russia
Area 166 m²
Number of floors 1
I will sell a house in the style of Hightech built in 2023. The foundation is a tape on stil…
$235,474
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Smolkovskiy selsovet, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes