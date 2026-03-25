Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Shchyolkovsky District
  4. Commercial
  5. Warehouse

Warehouses for sale in Shchyolkovsky District, Russia

Shchyolkovo
5
Warehouse Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
Warehouse 2 000 m² in Yeryomino, Russia
Warehouse 2 000 m²
Yeryomino, Russia
Area 2 000 m²
Floor 1
A Class B production facility is offered for rent. Moscow region, Shchelkovo, Eremino villag…
$7,454
Leave a request
Warehouse 3 316 m² in Shchyolkovo, Russia
Warehouse 3 316 m²
Shchyolkovo, Russia
Area 3 316 m²
Floor 2
We offer a warm Class B warehouse for rent. Moscow region, Shchelkovo, Factory street, 1, 2 …
$33,365
Leave a request
Warehouse 2 131 m² in Shchyolkovo, Russia
Warehouse 2 131 m²
Shchyolkovo, Russia
Area 2 131 m²
Floor 1
We offer for rent a warehouse area of 2131.3 m2. Location: Moscow region, the city of Shche…
$34,454
Leave a request
Warehouse 1 620 m² in Shchyolkovsky District, Russia
Warehouse 1 620 m²
Shchyolkovsky District, Russia
Area 1 620 m²
Floor 1
Offered for rent!!! Cold Angara 540 square meters. On a plot of 1 ha. Ceiling height from 4 …
$13,081
Leave a request
Warehouse 3 000 m² in Shchyolkovo, Russia
Warehouse 3 000 m²
Shchyolkovo, Russia
Area 3 000 m²
Floor 1
A Class C heated property complex is offered for sale. Moscow region, Shchelkovo, Moskovskay…
$2,86M
Leave a request
Warehouse 5 375 m² in Shchyolkovo, Russia
Warehouse 5 375 m²
Shchyolkovo, Russia
Area 5 375 m²
Floor 1
Heated storage space of 5375 m2 is rented. Of these offices - 453m2 Height - 16 m in skate, …
$105,220
Leave a request
Warehouse 4 415 m² in Shchyolkovo, Russia
Warehouse 4 415 m²
Shchyolkovo, Russia
Area 4 415 m²
Floor 2
We offer a warm Class B warehouse for rent. Moscow region, Shchelkovo, Factory street, 1, 2 …
$45,828
Leave a request

Property types in Shchyolkovsky District

сommercial properties
Realting.com
Go