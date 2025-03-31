Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Rozhdestvenskoe selskoe poselenie
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Rozhdestvenskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

1 property total found
2 room house in Rozhdestvenskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room house
Rozhdestvenskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 31 m²
Floor 1/2
Buy a house with a lot of LPH: • In the village of Menkovo, Ogorodnaya Street; • Nearby, 4…
$36,544
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Rozhdestvenskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes