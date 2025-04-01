Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Pudostskoe selskoe poselenie
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Pudostskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 room house in Pudostskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
3 room house
Pudostskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 1/1
$95,178
Leave a request
2 room house in Pudostskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room house
Pudostskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/2
$36,143
Leave a request
3 room house in Pudostskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
3 room house
Pudostskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/1
$42,167
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Pudostskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes