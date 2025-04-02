Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. okrug Rzhevka
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in okrug Rzhevka, Russia

2 properties total found
1 room apartment in okrug Rzhevka, Russia
1 room apartment
okrug Rzhevka, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 16/16
$86,744
Leave a request
2 room apartment in okrug Rzhevka, Russia
2 room apartment
okrug Rzhevka, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 2/8
$204,813
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in okrug Rzhevka, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes