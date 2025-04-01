Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. okrug Malaya Ohta
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in okrug Malaya Ohta, Russia

2 properties total found
1 room apartment in okrug Malaya Ohta, Russia
1 room apartment
okrug Malaya Ohta, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 8/9
Offered 1 k. apartment for sale, bright and warm. Installed windows and a good reliable fron…
$79,079
Leave a request
1 room apartment in okrug Malaya Ohta, Russia
1 room apartment
okrug Malaya Ohta, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 6/17
One-bedroom apartment for sale in the residential complex "Malaya Okhta" 2018 built with goo…
$147,375
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in okrug Malaya Ohta, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes