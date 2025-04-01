Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Novosvetskoe selskoe poselenie
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Novosvetskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

5 room house in Novyy Svet, Russia
5 room house
Novyy Svet, Russia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 1/2
$112,045
3 room house in Novosvetskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
3 room house
Novosvetskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/2
$96,382
