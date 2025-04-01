Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Novosvetskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

4 properties total found
3 room apartment in Novyy Svet, Russia
3 room apartment
Novyy Svet, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/5
$66,263
2 room apartment in Novyy Svet, Russia
2 room apartment
Novyy Svet, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 4/5
$46,986
2 room apartment in Novyy Svet, Russia
2 room apartment
Novyy Svet, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/5
$48,191
2 room apartment in Novyy Svet, Russia
2 room apartment
Novyy Svet, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 3/5
$39,155
Properties features in Novosvetskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

