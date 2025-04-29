Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Saint Petersburg
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Commercial property

Monthly rent of commercial properties in Saint Petersburg, Russia

3 properties total found
Commercial property 194 m² in Shushary, Russia
Commercial property 194 m²
Shushary, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 194 m²
Floor 1/14
For rent a free room for a long time, on the 1st floor of the 1st line! Main advantages: + S…
$2,117
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 172 m² in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Commercial property 172 m²
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 172 m²
Floor 1/6
Corner of Moskovsky Prospekt and Kuznetsovskaya Street. Advertising can be placed on both si…
$7,259
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 1 810 m² in Kolpino, Russia
Commercial property 1 810 m²
Kolpino, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 810 m²
Floor 1/1
On the territory of the Izhorsk plant, two warm workshops with a crane beam 6 meters high, 5…
$16,939
per month
Leave a request
