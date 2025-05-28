Show property on map Show properties list
5 properties total found
Commercial property 200 m² in Zelenogradsk, Russia
Commercial property 200 m²
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Area 200 m²
Floor 3/5
Exclusive offer in the center of Zelenogradsk!! At the moment, the most popular place for to…
$2,492
per month
Commercial property 491 m² in Zelenogradsk, Russia
Commercial property 491 m²
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Area 491 m²
Floor 1/2
Premises for general use. Convenient location, second line from Kurortny Prospekt (or-r "Dom…
$3,364
per month
Commercial property 400 m² in Zelenogradsk, Russia
Commercial property 400 m²
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Area 400 m²
Floor 2/5
Exclusive offer in the center of Zelenogradsk!! At the moment, the most popular place for to…
$3,987
per month
Commercial property 93 m² in Zelenogradsk, Russia
Commercial property 93 m²
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/9
A free-use space with fresh finishing, a separate entrance in a residential area of ​​Zeleno…
$748
per month
Commercial property 800 m² in Zelenogradsk, Russia
Commercial property 800 m²
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Area 800 m²
Floor 3/5
Exclusive offer in the center of Zelenogradsk!! At the moment, the most popular place for to…
$7,975
per month
