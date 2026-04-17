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Hotels for sale in Northwestern Federal District, Russia

сommercial properties
72
restaurants
3
offices
13
warehouses
4
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2 properties total found
Hotel 925 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Hotel 925 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 925 m²
Unique investment proposal! In a historical place of the city of Kaliningrad, an acting bout…
$1,31M
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Hotel 3 015 m² in Pionerskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Hotel 3 015 m²
Pionerskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Area 3 015 m²
Hotel in the Pioneer coast of the sea. The building is four-storey, with an attic and a base…
$4,19M
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