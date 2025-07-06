Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Nizhny Novgorod
  4. Commercial
  5. Warehouse

Warehouses for sale in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia

сommercial property
47
manufacture buildings
4
investment properties
17
Warehouse Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Warehouse 70 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Warehouse 70 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
Warehouse 70m2, ceiling height 4.1m. Dry warm room that does not require heating. The premis…
$25,443
Leave a request
Warehouse 830 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Warehouse 830 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 830 m²
Floor 1/1
I'm selling a production building on the red line. - 500 sq.m. - first floor - 77, 5 sq.m. s…
$588,099
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go