Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Nizhny Novgorod
  4. Commercial
  5. Office

Offices for Sale in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia

сommercial property
40
investment properties
16
Office Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Office 75 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Office 75 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 75 m²
Floor -1/4
I sell an office on Alekseevskaya 24b, premises4, in a basement. 75 sq.m, Eurorepair, single…
$47,421
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go