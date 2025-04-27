Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Nizhny Novgorod
  4. Commercial
  5. Manufacture

Manufacture Buildings in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia

сommercial property
40
investment properties
16
Manufacture Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Manufacture 5 690 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Manufacture 5 690 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 5 690 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale premises with a total area of 5690m2, consisting of 1490m2 2nd floor 901.4m2 3rd fl…
$674,690
Leave a request
Manufacture 900 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Manufacture 900 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 900 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale a separate free-use building.   Ideal for production, warehouse, shopping - exhibit…
$717,397
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go