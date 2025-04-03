Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Nizhegorodskiy selsovet
  4. Land

Lands for sale in Nizhegorodskiy selsovet, Russia

1 property total found
Plot of land in Nizhegorodec, Russia
Plot of land
Nizhegorodec, Russia
Area 1 000 m²
I am selling a land plot in the Dalnekonstantinovsky district, the village of Nizhny Novgoro…
$5,422
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes