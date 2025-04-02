Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Lyubanskoe gorodskoe poselenie
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Lyubanskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia

1 property total found
2 room house in Lyubanskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room house
Lyubanskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 1/1
Best IWS offer for a hundredth. 20 acres. Cadastral number of the site 47:26:0913001:163. 80…
$18,935
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Lyubanskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes