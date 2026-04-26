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Warehouses for sale in Kalininets, Russia

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Warehouse 1 649 m² in Kalininets, Russia
Warehouse 1 649 m²
Kalininets, Russia
Area 1 649 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. Moscow region, Naro-Fominsk, Kalininets p. 25, 1 floor (S…
$27,415
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