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Houses for sale in Kabardino-Balkaria, Russia

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1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Verkhnyaya Balkariya, Russia
3 bedroom house
Verkhnyaya Balkariya, Russia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 2/2
First line housee in Silo, Krk island (peninsula)! The residential area of this rustic-char…
$1,51M
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Agency
Habita
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Properties features in Kabardino-Balkaria, Russia

with Sea view
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