Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Fedorovskoe gorodskoe poselenie
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Fedorovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia

1 property total found
Room 3 rooms in Glinka, Russia
Room 3 rooms
Glinka, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale is a very cozy bright warm room in a 3-room apartment, in the historical suburb of …
$18,935
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Fedorovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes