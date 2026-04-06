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Warehouses for sale in Chekhovsky District, Russia

Chekhov
6
Stolbovaya
5
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19 properties total found
Warehouse 7 488 m² in Stolbovaya, Russia
Warehouse 7 488 m²
Stolbovaya, Russia
Area 7 488 m²
Floor 1
Area of ABK: 288 sq.m. The size of the room is 150 * 48 m - two spans of 150 * 24 m. The cei…
$93,138
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Warehouse 27 000 m² in Stolbovaya, Russia
Warehouse 27 000 m²
Stolbovaya, Russia
Area 27 000 m²
Floor 1
ID: w11670 Heated property complex of class B is offered for sale. Moscow region, Chekhov, S…
$24,88M
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Warehouse 1 470 m² in Chekhovsky District, Russia
Warehouse 1 470 m²
Chekhovsky District, Russia
Area 1 470 m²
Floor 1
Class A warehouse is offered for sale. Moscow region, Chekhov, Gavrikovo village, Vyazovaya …
$1,74M
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Warehouse 13 230 m² in Chekhovsky District, Russia
Warehouse 13 230 m²
Chekhovsky District, Russia
Area 13 230 m²
Floor 1
Class A warehouse is offered for sale. Moscow region, Chekhov, Gavrikovo village, Vyazovaya …
$15,63M
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Warehouse 735 m² in Chekhovsky District, Russia
Warehouse 735 m²
Chekhovsky District, Russia
Area 735 m²
Floor 1
Class A warehouse is offered for sale. Moscow region, Chekhov, Gavrikovo village, Vyazovaya …
$868,503
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Warehouse 5 880 m² in Chekhovsky District, Russia
Warehouse 5 880 m²
Chekhovsky District, Russia
Area 5 880 m²
Floor 1
Class A warehouse is offered for sale. Moscow region, Chekhov, Gavrikovo village, Vyazovaya …
$6,95M
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Warehouse 1 533 m² in Chekhov, Russia
Warehouse 1 533 m²
Chekhov, Russia
Area 1 533 m²
Floor 1
Arenda stands separately 2-storey building in a capital heated building, high ceilings of 10…
$10,485
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Warehouse 2 036 m² in Chekhov, Russia
Warehouse 2 036 m²
Chekhov, Russia
Area 2 036 m²
Floor 1
A land plot in the mountains. Chekhov. The center of a large industrial zone. Against a mass…
$10,573
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Warehouse 2 036 m² in Chekhov, Russia
Warehouse 2 036 m²
Chekhov, Russia
Area 2 036 m²
Floor 1
A land plot in the mountains. Chekhov. The center of a large industrial zone. Against a mass…
$1,16M
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Warehouse 10 000 m² in Chekhovsky District, Russia
Warehouse 10 000 m²
Chekhovsky District, Russia
Area 10 000 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. Moscow region, Chekhov, Lutoretskoe village, ter Lutorets…
$134,748
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Warehouse 4 536 m² in Stolbovaya, Russia
Warehouse 4 536 m²
Stolbovaya, Russia
Area 4 536 m²
Floor 1
Open layout + ABC. Finished product warehouse. Sprawling. metal gate 2 pcs. The floor is con…
$56,420
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Warehouse 1 800 m² in Stolbovaya, Russia
Warehouse 1 800 m²
Stolbovaya, Russia
Area 1 800 m²
Floor 1
The total area of the building: 1,800 sq.m. The size of the room is 24 * 60 m. Ceiling heigh…
$22,389
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Warehouse 3 000 m² in Chekhovsky District, Russia
Warehouse 3 000 m²
Chekhovsky District, Russia
Area 3 000 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. Moscow region, Chekhov, Lutoretskoe village, ter Lutorets…
$40,424
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Warehouse 1 900 m² in Chekhov, Russia
Warehouse 1 900 m²
Chekhov, Russia
Area 1 900 m²
Floor 1
ID: w12327 Heated hangar class B is offered for rent. Moscow region, Chekhov, ul 8-e Marta, …
$15,361
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Warehouse 6 000 m² in Chekhovsky District, Russia
Warehouse 6 000 m²
Chekhovsky District, Russia
Area 6 000 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. Moscow region, Chekhov, Lutoretskoe village, ter Lutorets…
$80,849
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Warehouse 2 116 m² in Stolbovaya, Russia
Warehouse 2 116 m²
Stolbovaya, Russia
Area 2 116 m²
Floor 1
Total area of the building: 2,116 sq.m. The size of the room is 18 * 110 m. Ceiling height -…
$26,319
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Warehouse 24 160 m² in Chekhov, Russia
Warehouse 24 160 m²
Chekhov, Russia
Area 24 160 m²
Floor 1
We offer for rent a room of class "A" with an area of 12200 m2. Location: MO, Mr. Chekhov, v…
$381,897
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Warehouse 1 850 m² in Krukovo, Russia
Warehouse 1 850 m²
Krukovo, Russia
Area 1 850 m²
Floor 1
ID: L4931 A warehouse space of 700 m2 is offered for rent. Location: Moscow Region, Chekhov,…
$14,037
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Warehouse 3 238 m² in Chekhov, Russia
Warehouse 3 238 m²
Chekhov, Russia
Area 3 238 m²
Floor 1
For sale is offered property complex located: Chekhov, Simferopol highway, 55 km from Moscow…
$2,36M
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Property types in Chekhovsky District

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