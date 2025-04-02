Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Bolshemokrinskiy selsovet, Russia

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Bolshemokrinskiy selsovet, Russia
Plot of land
Bolshemokrinskiy selsovet, Russia
Area 1 200 m²
Land for sale. Category: for conducting a personal subsidiary. Electricity at the border of …
$9,638
Plot of land in Bolshemokrinskiy selsovet, Russia
Plot of land
Bolshemokrinskiy selsovet, Russia
Area 1 000 m²
A flat land for residential buildings is sold near the city! The neighbors have already buil…
$18,072
Plot of land in Elhovka, Russia
Plot of land
Elhovka, Russia
Area 1 000 m²
For sale is a plot of 10 acres in the village of Elkhovka, Kstovsky district, Nizhny Novgoro…
$16,265
Plot of land in Bolshemokrinskiy selsovet, Russia
Plot of land
Bolshemokrinskiy selsovet, Russia
Area 2 760 m²
On sale, an industrial area of ​​27.6 hectares. Cadastral number: 52: 26: 0050025: 400. Acco…
$542,151
