Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Afoninskiy selsovet
  4. Land

Lands for sale in Afoninskiy selsovet, Russia

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Afonino, Russia
Plot of land
Afonino, Russia
Area 2 500 m²
$120,478
Leave a request
Plot of land in Afonino, Russia
Plot of land
Afonino, Russia
Area 500 m²
$36,143
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes