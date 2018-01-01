The U.S. government does not provide any guarantees for the programme and does not exclude financial risks. Taking into account the requirements of the programme and the previous experience of other investors, it is crucial you choose the right regional centre, developer and project itself. Incidentally, our company conducts professional research to help you choose the right option.

If the immigration service refuses to issue a visa, the funds are returned to the investor in full (this point is written in the contract). However, the refund process can take from 6 to 12 months.

If an investor has decided to leave the programme, they will need to find another candidate to replace them and their capital. Their funds might be frozen for 5-7 years, until the investment period ends.