  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. Troitsky Administrative Okrug
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Troitsky Administrative Okrug, Russia

poselenie Voronovskoe
85
poselenie Pervomayskoe
39
poselenie Krasnopahorskoe
19
poselenie Schapovskoe
10
poselenie Mihaylovo-Yarcevskoe
6
164 properties total found
5 room house in poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
5 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 187,803
5 room house in poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
5 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 375,019
8 room house in poselenie Krasnopahorskoe, Russia
8 room house
poselenie Krasnopahorskoe, Russia
Rooms 8
Area 359 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 586,885
9 room house in Senkino-Sekerino, Russia
9 room house
Senkino-Sekerino, Russia
Rooms 20
Area 1 027 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 410,819
9 room house in Senkino-Sekerino, Russia
9 room house
Senkino-Sekerino, Russia
Rooms 20
Area 1 090 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 586,885
4 room house in poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
4 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 328,656
6 room house in Klenovo, Russia
6 room house
Klenovo, Russia
Rooms 6
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 228,885
8 room house in poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
8 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
Rooms 8
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,054,097
5 room house in poselenie Krasnopahorskoe, Russia
5 room house
poselenie Krasnopahorskoe, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 263 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 468,334
9 room house in poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
9 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
Rooms 13
Area 939 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,408,524
6 room house in Krasnaya Pahra, Russia
6 room house
Krasnaya Pahra, Russia
Rooms 6
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 492,983
4 room house in Bylovo, Russia
4 room house
Bylovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 255,882
8 room house in Ptichnoye, Russia
8 room house
Ptichnoye, Russia
Rooms 8
Area 632 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,044,655
6 room house in Nastasino, Russia
6 room house
Nastasino, Russia
Rooms 6
Area 507 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 762,950
4 room house in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
4 room house
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 9
€ 2,041,294
6 room house in poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
6 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
Rooms 6
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 205,410
6 room house in poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
6 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
Rooms 6
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 301,659
5 room house in poselenie Schapovskoe, Russia
5 room house
poselenie Schapovskoe, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 232,406
5 room house in Fominskoye, Russia
5 room house
Fominskoye, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 762,950
3 room house in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
3 room house
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 386,388
House in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
House
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 8
€ 371,807
3 room house in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
3 room house
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 6
€ 582,498
2 room house in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
2 room house
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 8
€ 583,227
5 room house in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
5 room house
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 8
€ 1,822,584
4 room house in poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
4 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 210,105
6 room house in poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
6 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
Rooms 6
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 217,147
5 room house in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
5 room house
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 6
€ 1,603,873
4 room house in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
4 room house
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 8
€ 583,227
5 room house in Fominskoye, Russia
5 room house
Fominskoye, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 313 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 410,819
4 room house in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
4 room house
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 19
€ 1,093,550

