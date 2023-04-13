Russia
Realting.com
Russia
Northwestern Federal District
Residential properties for sale in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Saint Petersburg
625
Krasnoye Selo
155
Pushkin
148
okrug Chernaya rechka
26
Shushary
8
Pargolovo
4
Peterhof
3
Strelna
3
Georgievskiy okrug
2
okrug Volkovskoe
2
Kolpino
1
okrug Kronverkskoe
1
Pavlovsk
1
Sestroretsk
1
Zelenogorsk
1
1 096 properties total found
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
209 m²
€ 1,095,143
Art. 3360590 Oh, this wonderful Golden Age! The nobles received a bunch of privileges, the e…
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
235 m²
€ 942,177
Art. 3360582 Hello, our esteemed buyer! For sale a masterpiece, title apartment for a famil…
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
248 m²
€ 756,513
Art. 3354956 Imagine that you walk along the empty St. Petersburg. There is only you and sil…
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
171 m²
€ 831,333
Art. 4670490 For sale is a truly St. Petersburg apartment with many rooms, water views, and …
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
655 m²
€ 1,661,558
Art. 3352200 A three-level penthouse with a terrace of 71.4m2, with a total living area of 5…
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
136 m²
€ 597,451
Art. 3358324 "Golden Triangle of St. Petersburg", here is the most expensive housing in the …
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
53 m²
€ 153,675
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
110 m²
€ 886,755
Art. 3349142 A new elite house with underground parking 1 minute from Palace Square and the …
1 room apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
1 Number of rooms
43 m²
12/24 Floor
€ 85,350
Art. 46817273. For sale a spacious one-room apartment in the prestigious Primorsky district …
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
318 m²
€ 476,631
Art. 3360056 Very spacious, two-level apartment for a large family. 318 square meters, an ap…
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
102 m²
€ 886,755
Art. 3326612 A type two-room apartment in a house that is part of the Neva's front facade is…
2 room apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
2 Number of rooms
46 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 86,527
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
426 m²
€ 1,097,360
Art. 3348736 A unique view apartment with a terrace in the historic city center is offered f…
2 room apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
2 Number of rooms
75 m²
4/6 Floor
€ 149,758
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
36 m²
€ 121,929
Art. 41608641 Apartment in the center of Vasilievsky Island with a modern renovation! Dea…
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
92 m²
€ 417,329
Art. 41996538 Hello dear Buyer! In an elite club house on Kamenoostrovsky Prospekt, surro…
2 room apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
2 Number of rooms
45 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 76,277
St. Petersburg, Frunzensky district, metro Prospekt Slavy, Budapest St., 62 It is offered fo…
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
54 m²
€ 154,074
Apartment
Repino, Russia
187 m²
€ 764,826
Art. 41575682 Apartment in the Loft style with 4 s / y and panoramic windows! Elite LCD on …
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
314 m²
€ 720,489
Art. 42109425 In the mid-19th century, according to the project of the architect Spindler, …
Apartment
Strelna, Russia
81 m²
€ 138,556
Art. 30329543 For sale a beautiful apartment of 3E format in one of the most beautiful and …
2 room apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
2 Number of rooms
51 m²
8/9 Floor
€ 102,612
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
74 m²
€ 174,026
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
27 m²
€ 60,964
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
70 m²
€ 166,267
3 room apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
3 Number of rooms
59 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 81,535
Quick deal ! All documents are ready. Rooms: 20 sq.m. 13.7 sq.m. 11.3 sq.m. Apartment descri…
6 room apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
6 Number of rooms
177 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 332,795
2 room apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
2 Number of rooms
66 m²
3/10 Floor
€ 205,223
3 room apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
3 Number of rooms
60 m²
6/9 Floor
€ 89,082
I will sell or exchange ( for 2-room or one-room with your surcharge to me ) 3-room apartmen…
2 room apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
2 Number of rooms
51 m²
12/12 Floor
€ 98,629
