Realting.com
Russia
South Federal District
Resort Town of Sochi (municipal formation)
Residential properties for sale in Resort Town of Sochi (municipal formation), Russia
Sochi
590
Krasnaya Polyana
8
704 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
6 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
6
110 m²
6/7
€ 378,286
Apartment
Sochi, Russia
40 m²
7/16
€ 87,120
Apartment
Sochi, Russia
72 m²
3/8
€ 99,730
House
Sochi, Russia
62 m²
€ 144,437
House
Sochi, Russia
100 m²
€ 183,411
2 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
2
45 m²
2/4
€ 174,241
1 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
1
42 m²
1/5
€ 108,901
3 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
3
120 m²
7/15
€ 538,771
1 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
1
24 m²
5/8
€ 58,462
2 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
2
77 m²
5/7
€ 121,510
2 room apartment
Resort Town of Sochi (municipal formation), Russia
2
51 m²
7/14
€ 229,264
Apartment
Sochi, Russia
34 m²
4/4
€ 82,535
2 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
2
63 m²
5/12
€ 149,010
1 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
1
52 m²
5/24
€ 263,654
1 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
1
39 m²
3/4
€ 91,133
House
Sochi, Russia
153 m²
€ 424,139
House
Vysokoye, Russia
300 m²
€ 401,213
House
Vasilievka, Russia
165 m²
€ 309,507
House
Sochi, Russia
200 m²
€ 544,503
House
Sochi, Russia
365 m²
€ 4,012,126
House
Sochi, Russia
557 m²
€ 1,031,689
1 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
1
36 m²
2/5
€ 137,559
1 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
1
32 m²
2/20
€ 160,485
Apartment
Estosadok, Russia
29 m²
4/4
€ 131,827
Apartment
Sochi, Russia
22 m²
4/7
€ 66,487
2 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
2
57 m²
7/12
€ 183,411
3 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
3
2
68 m²
7/10
€ 332,433
2 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
2
43 m²
5/6
€ 185,704
Apartment
Sochi, Russia
25 m²
3/5
€ 80,243
3 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
3
70 m²
5/5
€ 171,948
Properties features in Resort Town of Sochi (municipal formation), Russia
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
